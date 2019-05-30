|
|
Age 61 of Lakeville An award-winning educator, devoted father, beloved husband and son, loved by all who knew him. Took his own life on May 27, 2019 following a prolonged and largely invisible battle with depression and chronic fatigue syndrome. He was born on January 10, 1958 to Bill and Zoe King. He grew up in Orr, MN, where he was a standout athlete and scholar. He attended Bemidji State University, where he met his wife Laurie. They made their home in Lakeville, where Tim worked as an educator and they raised two outstanding children, Tyler and Jayme. Over a 38-year career as an educator in the Lakeville and Owatonna public school systems, he left a lifelong impact on the lives of countless students and colleagues, not only as a teacher and learning specialist but also as a coach of youth and high school athletics, director of school plays, and math tutor. He was an avid outdoorsman, from his time spent hunting and fishing in his youth to the lengthy fishing trips into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and Quetico he took each summer in adulthood. He is preceded in death by his mother Zoe and brother Brad. He is survived by his father Bill, wife Laurie, children Tyler and Jayme, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and the countless friends, colleagues, and students he touched during his 61 years of life. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever. Gathering of family and friends will be held at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St. West. Lakeville (Door 5) on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM with Tributes starting at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019