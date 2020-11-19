1/1
Timothy C. REYNOLDS
1947 - 2020
Age 73 of Hudson, WI Passed away on November 16, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI. He was born on August 5, 1947 in St. Paul, MN to Charles and LaVerne (Edstrom) Reynolds. Worked for 13 years at International Harvester in Baldwin. He and his wife, Jan, married for 48 years, raised their family in Hammond. Longtime employee at Ramsey County Parks and Recreation. Funeral Service at 1p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th Street., Hudson with a visitation 1 hr prior to the service at the funeral home. The funeral will be live streamed via Zoom for those unable to attend (Meeting ID: 810 8492 4324). Memorials preferred to Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
NOV
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
live streamed via Zoom Meeting ID: 810 8492 4324
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
