Age 64 Proud East Sider, died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Tim enjoyed the simple things in life! He was always outdoors… camping, fishing, and playing yard games. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne; two brothers; and one sister. Tim will be missed by his loving wife of 40 years, Kim; children, Kelley (Allen) Barrett and Cory (Kaylee) Vanderhoff; granddaughter, Catherine; father, Les; sisters, Kay Tkachuck and Virginia Listner; and other family and friends. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, August 18 at 12pm with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Union Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com