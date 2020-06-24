Entered this world on a blistering spring day on April 27, 1952, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The firstborn of Conrad Lloyd Bakke and Valera Yvonne Bakke (Quick), the boy would go on to do many wonderful things. Tim—otherwise known as Mark Twain and other monikers—enjoyed nature, history, the company of good people, and listening to a Twins game on a warm summer evening. A lovely man, Tim was innovative, resourceful, and the definition of frugal, so much so that he is surely raging somewhere at the price paid for the posting of this piece. Forgive us again. Full of curiosity and care, Tim explored several parts of this world with great friends and family by his side. Whether he was seeing a rock show or watching a grizzly bear from afar, Tim did it with authenticity and appreciation. He embodied love in all its forms. He had an abundance of love for so many, greatest revealed through the love he had for his children, three knucklehead boys — Ryan, Brent, and Erik. Being in Tim's presence was like the mesmerizing feeling experienced from timeless art: always present and pleasant. Tim would do anything for his boys, no matter the time or place—his fight over the last six months a perfect representation of the magnitude of this love. He was a teacher and a coach, showcasing a variety of knowledge to his sons. Every moment with them an immortal experience. Tim showed them many gifts, for which they are forever benefited. Mr. Bakke was a unique and special man, as transcendent as it gets. A Cosmic Dancer every step of the way. Like the true poet he was, Tim battled like a champion and won his peace on June 15, 2020, in Oakdale, Minnesota, while listening to The Beatles in the presence of his beloved boys. A son, brother, grandson, godson, nephew, cousin, friend, father, maestro, rocker, legend, walked among many that appreciated his spirit. Some are there to welcome him on his new journey, while others carry his spirit on this earth as we navigate life. He will be dearly missed by us until the reunion on the road commences. The world lost some color on that sad June day. All the love in the universe to Timothy Craig Bakke; Long May You Run, Dad. We encourage you to reach out to a loved one today. Tim wouldn't want you to spend money honoring him. He would want you to do something you love doing. We will get together to honor him at a later date. Email Brent at bbakke11@gmail.com with questions.









