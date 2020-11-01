Passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 26, 2020. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia "Pep" and Charles McGough; and sister, Laura Kolar. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jane; his daughters, Melissa (Chris), Molly, Kristi, Kallie (Robby), Paige (Seamus); grandson, Rafael; siblings, Deborah Paradise (Dan), Kate, Peter; brother - in-law, Dr. Steve Kolar; many loving nieces, nephews, Salmen family in-laws and dear friends; and his two cherished and loyal yellow labs, Beni and Winnie. Since the age of 14, Tim has proudly worked for the family business, McGough Companies. From Carpenter to Executive Vice President, Tim held diverse positions over the years. Most recently he led initiatives to develop and secure new clients for the company. He has also served in leadership roles within the industry and the community, including 30 years as the chairman of the board of trustees for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, and most recently as a board member of Greater MSP and the St. David's Center, to name a few. Above all else, Tim was kind, generous and a man of his word. His enormous heart cherished his loved ones, and always had room to love more. No matter who you were or what you needed, Tim was there to lend a helping hand. And his hands, just as big as his heart and calloused from a lifetime of projects, somehow managed to give the most thoughtful and tender of hand shakes. He was a gentle giant, humble through and through, and as a good friend once said, Tim was a prince of a man. He always made time for others, both professionally as a mentor, and personally as a friend or neighbor who would drop everything to help in whatever way he could. And when Tim started something, it was a guarantee he wouldn't stop until it was absolutely perfect. Tim will be missed by many, but he will be remembered by all for his legendary bear hugs and a deep laugh that resonated throughout the room, and throughout our hearts. We are all better for having known him. Private Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4. The funeral service will be livestreamed https://youtu.be/PgEiWT
PnQww Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Tim would wish that your memorials be directed to St. David's Center and the Church of the Assumption in St. Paul, Minnesota.