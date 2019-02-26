Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Timothy James REGAN

Age 64, of West St. Paul Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Mary Ann. Survived by loving wife, Joanie; son, Tim (Nicki); daughter, Jenny; grandchildren, Jack & Brynn; siblings, Mike (Gail), Pat, Danny (Vickie) & Nancy (Jeff) Przybilla. Tim was a firefighter/FEO for the City of St. Paul for 25 yrs. He was an integral part of the firefighters Gillette Carnival. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling & spending time with family at the lake. He was proud to be Irish & loved socializing with his many friends. He was well liked & always willing to help others. He meant the world to his grandchildren & his love for them could not be matched. He will be remembered as a kind, caring, patient & hard working man. Memorial Service 11AM Friday, March 1st at ST. STEPHEN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1575 Charlton St. @ Wentworth in West St. Paul. Gathering 4-8PM Thursday, Feb. 28th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. in West St. Paul. Private inurnment later. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019
