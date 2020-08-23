March 22, 1957 - August 17, 2020 Of Woodbury, MN Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Preceded in death by parents George and Irene Sachi; brother Paul; and brother-in-law Richard Wolle. Tim died after a 5-year long courageous struggle with cancer. Tim is survived by siblings Dave (Barb), Larry, Mary Ellen (Nick) Jakubowsky, Diane Capra, Deborah Wolle, Joan (Greg) Dostert, Barb (Garry Durland), John (Diane) and Dan; along with many nieces and nephews. Tim was a retired IT professional from the University of Minnesota Ophthalmology Department. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and being with his friends and family. Due to restrictions related to the pandemic only immediate family will attend the private service on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
