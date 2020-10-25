October 28, 1962 – October 16, 2020 Timothy Joseph Spadino, son of Fred (Spud) & Phyllis & stepmother Marilyn, brother to Jean & Dick Allred, Connie & Tony Beyer, stepbrother to Tom Brevig, Jeff Brevig, Vicki & Jim Jasper, Wendell & Debi Brevig and Kris & Bruce Blomgren and their families. Tim was blessed to be loved and cared for by an additional family, his beloved group home "dad, brother, & best buddy" Scott Remington and his family, Rose & Teri Remington, Sandy, Randi & Dan Clabo, Pam & Jay Larson, Sam, Elisa, Joey, Anna & Charlie. From the day he was born, Tim was full of spunk and thanks to the many people who looked out for Tim, he was able to live a very happy and active life. Tim went to Twins & Vikings games, rode on motorcycles & 4-wheelers, went boating and regularly traveled alone to visit his sisters in AZ and MI. Tim was a people person; if you met him once, he never forgot you and people didn't forget him. Tim loved his group home pals, Bobby & Larry. He loved fire trucks, hats, "Harley stuff", dollar store glasses, Mountain Dew & peanut butter cups. He also loved Batman, Halloween & his birthday, Johnny Cash & John Denver. Tim found joy in the everyday things of life. We'll miss you little brother! May the sun shine forever on your shoulders. Many thanks to all the wonderful heath-care workers and group home staff who have been so very kind and caring during this past year. A special thanks to Patti for guiding us along for the last 30+ years. A private interment will take place at a later date.









