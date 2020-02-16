Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Timothy LARSON
Timothy Lee LARSON

Timothy Lee LARSON Obituary
Age 60, of Madeline Island Passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2020. He is survived by children, Heather, William (Travis Frank), Samantha; aunt, Ruth Carlson, and an extended family. He was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Ann; brother, Phil. Tim loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He had an adventurous, creative spirit that led him to live all over Minnesota and Wisconsin. Memorial service will be 3pm Saturday, February 29 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
