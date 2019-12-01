Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home
515 Hwy 96 W.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church North Campus
5151 Program Ave.
Mounds View, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church North Campus
5151 Program Ave.
Mounds View, MN
View Map
Timothy Mark MILLER Obituary
Age 59 of Shoreview Passed away November 26 after complications from a heart attack. Preceded in death by parents, Eva and Adolph; brother-in-law, Diodoro. Survived by siblings, Carol (Ricardo), Betty, Sue, Mary (Lenny) and Rey (Julie); 10 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Celebration of Tim's life will take place at 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 4th (visitation 10-11AM) at Bethlehem Baptist Church North Campus, 5151 Program Ave., Mounds View. A light lunch to follow Service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Jericho Road Ministries, Bethlehem Baptist Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
