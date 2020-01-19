Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dukes Pizza-Pub-Grill
1285 Geneva Ave N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Timothy P. BONN


1955 - 2020
Timothy P. BONN Obituary
Age 64 Died on January 14, 2020 Tim was born June 20, 1955 in Saint Paul, MN to John and Patricia (Kearney) Bonn. He was a dedicated, hard worker and prided himself in all that he did. Early in his career he Owned and Operated Metro Lawn and Power Equipment and then became a Realtor where he was able to help people get the homes they loved. He loved his career, but he loved his daughters most of all. He was so proud of all they accomplished and loved to brag about them to his friends and coworkers. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia and father, John. He is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline (Rowan) Bidwell and Alexandra Bonn; sisters Susan (William) Berglund and Kelly Bonn; brothers Mike Bonn and Mark (Cyndy) Bonn; many nieces, nephews and great nieces. He was loved by all because of his great heart and will be missed immensely. Memorial Service 1 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL, with a visitation starting at 12 PM. Following the service, a gathering of friends and family will be at Dukes Pizza-Pub-Grill, 1285 Geneva Ave N, Oakdale, MN Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3-6 PM. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
