|
|
Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family on June 23, 2019 of cancer. Preceded in death by parents Timothy and Margaret McCarthy, survived by wife, Janet, daughter, Elina (18), brother Paddy (Susan), and second and third cousins abroad. Born in Dublin, IRL, Tim graduated Trinity College in 1986 with an architecture degree. Tim's U.S. career spans work for Ellerbe Becket, Dennis Batty and Assoc., Horty, Elving and Assoc., and Ted Glasrud Assoc. Including church, hospital, school, courthouse, and government buildings, as well as residential and commercial projects. Tim's friends (worldwide) will remember him for his artistry, generosity, and kindness. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service Monday, July 8th, 11AM at St. James Lutheran, 460 Annapolis St W., W. St. Paul. Visitors welcome to arrive early to view Tim's work prior to service. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Aurora, MN. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019