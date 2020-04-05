|
|
Age 66 of St. Peter, MN June 4, 1953-March 31, 2020 Beloved Brother & Uncle. Preceded in death by mother Betty (Leonard); father Patrick; sister-in-law Diane Sexton; and brother-in-law Rusty Campbell. Survived by beloved Labrador companion Alice; siblings Rick, Ron (Kelly), Becky Campbell and Mary (Kevin) Peterson; and their families. Member of MN Cement Masons and an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting with his Labradors at his side. Due to the Corona-virus, a private prayer service will be conducted at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 Co. Rd E East, WBL. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way Memphis, TN 38120 or Underdog Rescue, PO Box 16453 St. Louis Park, MN 55416 www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020