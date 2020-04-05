Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy SEXTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy P. "Tim" SEXTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy P. "Tim" SEXTON Obituary
Age 66 of St. Peter, MN June 4, 1953-March 31, 2020 Beloved Brother & Uncle. Preceded in death by mother Betty (Leonard); father Patrick; sister-in-law Diane Sexton; and brother-in-law Rusty Campbell. Survived by beloved Labrador companion Alice; siblings Rick, Ron (Kelly), Becky Campbell and Mary (Kevin) Peterson; and their families. Member of MN Cement Masons and an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting with his Labradors at his side. Due to the Corona-virus, a private prayer service will be conducted at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 Co. Rd E East, WBL. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way Memphis, TN 38120 or Underdog Rescue, PO Box 16453 St. Louis Park, MN 55416 www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -