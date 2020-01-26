|
Age 58 Died unexpectedly on Jan. 17th , 2020 He is preceded in death by his brother Dan, mother Patricia & father Raymond Pleau. Survived by his loving wife Stacy, his children Cole, Clay (Lauren), Cali & grandson Finnian; dog Bella; sisters Teri & Lori. He was a Captain Paramedic/ Firefighter for the City of St. Paul for 27 years, a career he loved. He lived his life to the fullest every day. He loved his family and his friends deeply, especially his wife, children and Fire Department family. Visitation 11 am-1pm Tuesday (1/28) with 1pm Celebration of Life at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020