Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy Paul REICHENBACH

Timothy Paul REICHENBACH Obituary
Age 53 Of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on July 18, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Roach; sister-in-law, Sarah Hanson. Survived by wife, Amy (nee Hanson); daughters, Sarah & Lexi; parents, Paul & Mickey; brother, Tom (Cari); sister, Laurie Roach; in-laws, Tim & Jane Hanson; sister-in-law, Katie (Chris) Goralski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, July 25 at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Avenue, IGH. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to teamreichendummies at American Brain Tumor Association. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
