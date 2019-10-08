Home

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
All God's Children Metropolitan Community Church
3100 Park Ave Mpls
Timothy "Tim" PRICE

Timothy "Tim" PRICE Obituary
Age 70 Tim was a lifelong resident of the Twin Cities. Survived by siblings Stephen Tatum (Carolyn), Marianne Price, Jonathan Price, Beverly Price (sister in-law). Preceded in death by Louise Price (mother), Michael & William Price (brothers), Harry Price (father). Aunts, Verlene Booker, Lorraine Campbell, Dorothy Haskins. Uncle, Eugene Price. Cousins, Darnell Branton, Judith Amos, Michael Owens Hogan, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Tim was a graduate of Mankato State University, and Georgetown University Law School. Tim worked and retired from Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 11AM, at All God's Children Metropolitan Community Church located at 3100 Park Ave Mpls MN 55407. Private internment. The family asked in lieu of flowers, memorials to All God's Children Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 8, 2019
