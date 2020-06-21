Age 76 of Woodbury Passed away June 1, 2020 at Northridge Care Center in New Hope. Preceded in death by parents, Warren N. Kelley and Frances M. Kelley; and niece, Katherine M. Kelley. Survived by brother, Michael H. Kelley (Jule); Teresa Kelley; Nancy Kelley; sister, Paula Eggebrecht; Wally Nelson (Marcia); Daniel Nelson (Kim); and Michele Nelson. Also many nieces; nephews; and friends. Timmy was born August 22, 1943 in Mpls and was the 2nd of three children. He attended DeLaSalle High School and went on to graduate from Mankato State college. He served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968, attached to 35 Supply Squadron and was awarded the NDSM, VSM w 1/BSSS, AFGCM and AFM. After his time in the service he worked at 3M for 35 years. Timmy was an avid basketball, football and car racing fan and he loved all sorts of different airplanes. Spending time with family was his biggest joy. And of course, his beloved Corvette. Memorial service on Wed, July 22, 2020 at 2PM with visitation at 1PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy 65 NE, Fridley. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.