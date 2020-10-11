1/1
Timothy Scott McAULAY
1980 - 2020
Age 40, of Saint Paul, Minnesota Passed away unexpectedly on Wed- nesday, October 7, 2020. Timothy was born March 25, 1980. Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Valerie Gamble and their children, Lidia and Finley; parents, Deborah and Michael McAulay; sister, Rebecca (Jerry ) Roe Rutgers; nephews, Owen and Wyatt Roe; mother-in-law, Marilynn Curtis; father-in-law, Timothy (Karolyn Bertelson) Gamble; sister-in-law, Allison Gamble (Michael Worland); grandfather, Gerald McAulay; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann McAulay; and grandparents, Emil (Phyllis) Bartylla; grandmother, Mary McAulay. Please join us at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15th from 4-8 pm for a visitation with prayers at 7 pm. Wulff 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
OCT
15
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
