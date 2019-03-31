Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Age 59 of Woodbury On March 30, 2019 Beloved husband of Melissa; loving father of Jordan, Jack, Jaime, Jeremy; son of Frank (Jackie); brother of Joan, Bob (Cindy), Steve (Wendy), Tom (Melonie), Terry (Gayle); many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by mother Carol; brother Jim. Gathering 5-8 PM Wednesday (April 3) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St., St Paul and 10-11 AM Thursday (April 4) at church. Celebration of Life 11AM Thursday at The Grove United Methodist Church, 7465 Steepleview Rd, Woodbury. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
