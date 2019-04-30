|
On Thursday, April 25, 2019 Loving son and brother, was taken from this world way too soon in a tragic accident at the age of 46. Todd was born on March 29, 1973 in Anoka, MN to Charlene and Allen Thompson. He spent his early childhood in Wahpeton, ND and was raised in Blaine, MN. After attending college in Ely, MN, Todd returned to the Metro area to begin his career in forestry. Later in his career, he drove truck for Xcel Energy. Todd was preceded in death by grandparents, Nancy and Phillip (Spark) Thompson, and Helen and Charlie Banks; aunts, Alice (Thompson) Kluck and Agnes (Thompson) Behrends. He is survived by his parents Charlene and Allen Thompson, siblings Stephanie (Leon) Griffiths, Colleen (Tobin Gilbert) Thompson, Justin Thompson, and Jared Thompson; Ann (Jerry) Hanratty (Thompson), Alane (Gary) Peterson (Thompson), Joe & Diana Banks, Roger & Kathy Kluck; nieces and nephews Calvin and Colin Griffiths, Ofelia and Ansel Thompson Gilbert, and Brooke Thompson; stepfather Gary Hendrickson, and countless extended family and friends. A Celebration of Todd's Life will be held 1:00 PM Friday with visitation one hour prior at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Hwy 65). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2019