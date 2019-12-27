Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
ADATH JESHURUN CONGREGA-TION
10500 Hillside Lane W.
Minnetonka, MN
View Map
Age 82, of Golden Valley Died December 26th. Todd was a lifelong Minnesotan, former Minnesota Gopher football player, Gopher sports fan extraordinaire, avid walker of the lakes (especially Lake Harriet) and an award-winning sales agent for Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents Adele Malkes and Oscar Guberman and his sister Joyce Lebovitz. Survived by his loving wife Sandy Rosen; children Ross (Heidi), Brian and Aimee; Sandy's children Joel (Laurie), Neil (Elana) and Susan (Ira); grandchildren Sean, Meghan, Sheyla, Scarlet, Aluna, Hannah, Ari, Adina, Dalia, Eden, David and Jonathan; siblings Audrey, Bobbie, Bruce and Stafford; and many other relatives and friends for the most popular guy in town. Funeral service 1:00 pm FRIDAY, December 27th at ADATH JESHURUN CONGREGA-TION, 10500 Hillside Lane W., Minnetonka. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 27, 2019
