1/1
Todd KAPPEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 8, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Donald. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Nancy; daughter, Nichole (Charr); son, Cory (Danielle); grandchildren, Olivia, Keegan, Kendall, Kennedy, Emma, Grace and Zander; mother, Shirley; brother, Kerry; sister, Lori; also many other family and friends. Todd retired from Production Engineering Corporation, Excel Metal Finishings after 31 years. He was an amazing husband and father, who loved his family and friends endlessly. Memorial Service 7 PM Wednesday, October 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-7 PM prior to the service. Private interment. robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved