Todd KAPPEL

Age 62 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 8, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Donald. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Nancy; daughter, Nichole (Charr); son, Cory (Danielle); grandchildren, Olivia, Keegan, Kendall, Kennedy, Emma, Grace and Zander; mother, Shirley; brother, Kerry; sister, Lori; also many other family and friends. Todd retired from Production Engineering Corporation, Excel Metal Finishings after 31 years. He was an amazing husband and father, who loved his family and friends endlessly. Memorial Service 7 PM Wednesday, October 14th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-7 PM prior to the service. Private interment. robertsfuneralandcremation.com