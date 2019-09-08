Home

AKA "Zorg – Destroyer of Worlds" Age 64 of Plymouth, passed away on September 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Laudie & Eunice; sisters, Juli Bowell & Tamara Kacalek. Survived by loving wife, Vicki; daughters, Christina (Ken) Frigstad, Grace Kacalek & Katharine Kacalek; step-son, Jacob Cunningham; granddaughters, Lenaya & Chloe. Todd retired from Qwest/US West/Northwestern Bell and also was a former employee of United Health Group. He taught at NEI (Northwestern Electronics Institute) and also Dunwoody Institute. Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE CHAPEL (13745 Reimer Dr.) Friday from 5-8 PM. Funeral service Saturday at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior also at the funeral home. Interment St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Loveyouseeyabye. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-416-0016
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
