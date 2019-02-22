|
3/19/60 – 2/19/19 Age 58 of St. Paul Preceded in death by parents Alexander and Dee Webb, brother Brad. Survived by sons Alex and Clay Webb, ex wife and mother to his sons Lori Zamberletti. His AA and CRC family, along with countless others he called brother. Proud graduate of STA, Founder/CEO of Hunter Software and Webb Information Services. Todd loved hunting, fishing, boxing, and shared that passion with those around him. Todd was a fighter, his greatest fight was his battle with chemical dependency which we can proudly say he won. He passed away sober at home from cardiomyopathy, diabetes, and from lack of insulin. Though he could have qualified for disability and MA, Todd chose to and worked till the day he died. The eternal optimist, he never shared how sick he was while selflessly protecting and caring for others. His faith in God never wavered, his attitude of gratitude, or his courage. We know God has taken him home. Todd loved all people, of any race, religion, club, or socioeconomic standing. Please join us in mourning our loss and in celebrating Todd at O'Halloran and Murphy in St. Paul on 2/24/19 from 4-6 and the following day at The Recovery Church in St. Paul with visitation starting at 10am and a service being held at 11am. Or in your heart with prayers. Memorials to St. Thomas Academy, Christ Recovery Center, or family.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019