Age 61 Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 surrounded by loving family in Alamo, Texas. Tom was born on August 4, 1957 in St. Paul, MN to Marguerite and Jerome Cybyske. Tom is preceded in death by father, Jerome and wife of 32 years, Darla. He is survived by loving mother, Marguerite Cybyske; devoted children, Natalie (Jason) Wilson and Joseph Cybyske; beloved granddaughter, Gwen Wilson and special companion dog, Sam. He is also survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, many nieces and nephews and more friends than one can count. Services for a celebration of life will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 398 Superior Street, St. Paul, MN 55102 on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 pm. A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m with a dinner to follow at the reception hall following the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019