Tom DORNFELD

Passed away July 4, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer. He was born in Stillwater, MN April 21, 1952 and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1970. He cherished all of his friends and family relationships through his life, and in his later years, especially his golf buddies. He was an avid sports fan! He worked at the Andiamo Boats for 35 years. He loved his travels in retirement with Debbie to Europe and throughout the US. He is survived by his wife, Debbie VanDellen who was his best friend and life partner for 45 years; brothers, David Dornfeld of Akron, OH and Gary (Carol) Dornfeld of Little Canada, MN; sister Nancie (Don) Rape of Lake Havasu City, AZ; nieces, nephews, extended family, and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette Dornfeld; and father, Kermit Dornfeld from Stillwater, MN. 651-439-5511