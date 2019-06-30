Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Golden Valley Country Club
7001 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom HOGANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom (Hogie) HOGANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom (Hogie) HOGANSON Obituary
Age 76, of Minneapolis Passed away from natural causes on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Molly and Harold. Tom (Hogie) graduated from Wayzata High School ('61), attended Luther College, graduated from UND where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Hogie was an avid sportsman & golfer; a true lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed living in Sydney, Australia for 9 years where he met Eileen, a very special lady to him. Always a good salesman because he genuinely enjoyed people and was well liked by clients and workmates. Tom was an only child, never married, no children. His many friends were his family. He was a people magnet and was known for staying in contact with friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Golden Valley Country Club, 7001 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN 55427.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.