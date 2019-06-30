|
Age 76, of Minneapolis Passed away from natural causes on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Molly and Harold. Tom (Hogie) graduated from Wayzata High School ('61), attended Luther College, graduated from UND where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Hogie was an avid sportsman & golfer; a true lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed living in Sydney, Australia for 9 years where he met Eileen, a very special lady to him. Always a good salesman because he genuinely enjoyed people and was well liked by clients and workmates. Tom was an only child, never married, no children. His many friends were his family. He was a people magnet and was known for staying in contact with friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 5:00 p.m. at Golden Valley Country Club, 7001 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN 55427.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019