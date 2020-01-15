Home

Tom PAUL

Tom PAUL Obituary
Age 64, of Stillwater Formerly of Cedarburg, WI Passed away in his home on January 10, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Arthur. Survived by wife, Deborah; son, Ben; step-daughter, Paige; mother, Audrey; siblings, Karen, Trudy, and Scott. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, respected businessman, and much-loved husband, father, and friend. Gathering of family and friends Saturday, January 18, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Highway 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
