Age 64, of Stillwater Formerly of Cedarburg, WI Passed away in his home on January 10, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Arthur. Survived by wife, Deborah; son, Ben; step-daughter, Paige; mother, Audrey; siblings, Karen, Trudy, and Scott. Tom was an avid outdoorsman, respected businessman, and much-loved husband, father, and friend. Gathering of family and friends Saturday, January 18, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Highway 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020