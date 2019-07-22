|
Age 55, of Oakdale, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 19th, 2019 with his fiancé, Miriam Espinosa. Survived by Kathleen (Andre); sons Dustin, Dylan, Payton Plasch, and Neil (Maria) Gibbons; grandchildren Mia, Kylie, Ava, Sheamus and Quinn; siblings Mike (Pam), Cathy Fruth, Susan Jensen, James (Theresa) and Jeff; other family and friends. Preceded by parents, James and Lorraine; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Bob Jensen. Visitation 4-7 PM on Wednesday 7/24 at O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, MN 55125. Memorial Service at 11 AM on Thursday 7/25 at the funeral home with gathering at 10 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 22, 2019