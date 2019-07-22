Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Tom PLASCH Obituary
Age 55, of Oakdale, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 19th, 2019 with his fiancé, Miriam Espinosa. Survived by Kathleen (Andre); sons Dustin, Dylan, Payton Plasch, and Neil (Maria) Gibbons; grandchildren Mia, Kylie, Ava, Sheamus and Quinn; siblings Mike (Pam), Cathy Fruth, Susan Jensen, James (Theresa) and Jeff; other family and friends. Preceded by parents, James and Lorraine; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Bob Jensen. Visitation 4-7 PM on Wednesday 7/24 at O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, MN 55125. Memorial Service at 11 AM on Thursday 7/25 at the funeral home with gathering at 10 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 22, 2019
