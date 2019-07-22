Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 55, of Oakdale, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 19th, with his fiancé, Miriam Espinosa. Survived by Kathleen (Andre); sons Dustin, Dylan, Payton Plasch, and Neil Gibbons; grand children Mia, Kylie, Ava, Sheamus and Quinn; siblings Mike (Pam), Cathy Fruth, Susan Jensen, James (Theresa) and Jeff; other loving family and friends. Preceded by parents, James and Lorraine; brother, Joseph; brother-in-law, Bob Jensen. Visitation 4-7 PM on Wed. 7/24 at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamlin Ave. Memorial Service at 11 AM on Thurs. 7/25 at the funeral home with gathering at 10 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 22, 2019
