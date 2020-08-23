1/1
Tom (Red) WICKHAM
Age 94, of St Paul Died on August 12, 2020. He is survived by his children: Ann O'Brien, Scott Wickham (Cissie), Sue Wickham, and Margaret Hale as well as grandchildren Judy Wickham (Justin Quam), Jaimelyn (Chris) Prodger, John (Marissa) Wickham and Anne Hale. He had five great-grand children: Thomas and Lucas Wickham, Jack and Isabelle Prodger, and James Wickham-Quam. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Rademacher, wife, Delores, and his partner, Judy Noice. Tom was a WWII vet and worked for Fairway Foods as VP for Merchandising. He retired from Holiday Stationstores. We will all remember our father by his quirky sense of humor and his warmth and energy. Because of COVID concerns, the funeral will be private. The interment will be open and take place at Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis on Monday August 24 at 2PM. Masks required at the interment. In lieu of memorials, please contribute to your favorite charity or to the United Hospital Foundation. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Interment
02:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
