|
|
"China" Age 99 Preceded in death by husband, Nicolas Sr.; sons, Pedro & Nicolas Castillo Jr. and Rudy Garcia. Survived by children, Michael (Vicky), Teodoro "Lolo" (Marjie) Castillo, Linda (Felipe) Zambrano & Virginia (Rick) Hernandez; many loving grandchildren; sister, Mercedes (Manuel) Nava; daughters-in-law, Minnie & Barb Castillo; & many friends. Tomasa was the founder of La Clinica on St. Paul's West Side. She lived a great life & will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 10:50AM, Wed., March 13th at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE, 401 Concord St. @ Hwy. 52 in St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Tues., March 12th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul. Interment Riverview Cemetery in St. Paul. Memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019