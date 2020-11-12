1/1
Toni Ann (nee: Leitte) LONGHENRY
1952 - 2020
Born May 31, 1952, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020 at her home in Stillwater, MN. Toni took an early retirement in 1998 from 3M after the death of her daughter. She had a passion for life and enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, local farmer's markets, watching the Packers, decorating for Christmas, and spending time with her grandchildren. For two decades, she pursued a passion in genealogy, tracing our family ancestry back to the 1700s. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Dorothy Leitte; daughter, Tonya Stiles; and her husband, Chris Longhenry. Survived by her children, Annabelle (Brett) Huntress-Christianson, Scott (Molly) Stiles; grandchildren, Spencer (Nikki), Connar, Tatum, Taylor, Violet; great-grandson, Nash; step-children, Tony (Jill) Longhenry, Amy (Brian) Jakkola; many friends and her dog, Bailey. A Celebration of Toni's Life 2PM Saturday, November 14th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
