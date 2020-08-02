1/1
Toni Marie SCHREIER
1963 - 2020
Age 57, of St. Paul, MN Passed away gracefully in her home, in the company of family and friends on 7/25/2020, after an 18-year battle with cancer and its complications. Toni was born on 5/20/1963 to parents Gary and Judy Boros in Maplewood, MN. Toni spent her time enjoying the company of family and friends, traveling with her husband and family, camping, fishing, quilting, and cooking for those she loved. Toni ran a daycare out of her home for many years, loved working as a waitress, was manager at Joann Fabrics, Owner of Toni's Machine Quilting, and held various other service roles. Toni's main occupation through the years, however, was that of a devoted Mother. Toni was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Boros and brother, Jerry Boros. She is survived by her father, Gary; husband, Greg; children, Jessie, Matthew and Jackie; grandchildren Maxwell Anthony and Wyatt Gregory. In June of 2015, Toni and Greg adopted grandson Maxwell and Toni never stopped smiling about it. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel, 1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN, with a celebration of her life at 2:00 p.m. Masks required. Private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Anoka. Service will be live-streamed on website also. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
