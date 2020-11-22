1/1
Tony D. LUNDBLAD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62, of Hastings Passed Away November 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Janet Lundblad. Survived by life partner, Bonnie Wilmar; daughters, Nicole and Erin; step children, Siobhan (Adrian) Martinez and Kyle Wilmar; special grandchildren, Christian and Diego; siblings, Sandra (Greg) Koehler, Nancy (Guy) Cashman, Pamela (Paul) Moen, John Lundblad and Robert Lundblad; best friend and cousin, Denny Lundblad; many other relatives and friends. Due to Covid, services are pending. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved