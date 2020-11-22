Age 62, of Hastings Passed Away November 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Janet Lundblad. Survived by life partner, Bonnie Wilmar; daughters, Nicole and Erin; step children, Siobhan (Adrian) Martinez and Kyle Wilmar; special grandchildren, Christian and Diego; siblings, Sandra (Greg) Koehler, Nancy (Guy) Cashman, Pamela (Paul) Moen, John Lundblad and Robert Lundblad; best friend and cousin, Denny Lundblad; many other relatives and friends. Due to Covid, services are pending. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com