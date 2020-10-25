1/1
Tony GARDNER
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Robbinsdale, MN, was born on August 21, 1958 in St. Paul, MN. Tony passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tony, a pipefitter, fought a truly heroic battle with cancer. Originally, given a year, he stubbornly refused to quit fishing for 8 more years. Tony, our hero, held onto every day until God called him home. Tony loved the simple things in life – his family and friends, luring lunkers into his boat, cold beer, the Twins, camping in the Sierras, family poker games, Mom's spaghetti, lobster and Suzanne's banana cream pie. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Tony attended Holy Spirit Catholic School and graduated from Cretin High School in 1976, Survived by his father, Lou Gardner, mother Gert Kadrie, step father, Chuck Kadrie, brother Geno/Suzanne, sister, Gina, nephew Dan/Kate, niece Jennifer/Jared and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A private family Mass will be held and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for all to attend. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Family requests memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home, 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104. 651-631-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved