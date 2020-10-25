Of Robbinsdale, MN, was born on August 21, 1958 in St. Paul, MN. Tony passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. Tony, a pipefitter, fought a truly heroic battle with cancer. Originally, given a year, he stubbornly refused to quit fishing for 8 more years. Tony, our hero, held onto every day until God called him home. Tony loved the simple things in life – his family and friends, luring lunkers into his boat, cold beer, the Twins, camping in the Sierras, family poker games, Mom's spaghetti, lobster and Suzanne's banana cream pie. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Tony attended Holy Spirit Catholic School and graduated from Cretin High School in 1976, Survived by his father, Lou Gardner, mother Gert Kadrie, step father, Chuck Kadrie, brother Geno/Suzanne, sister, Gina, nephew Dan/Kate, niece Jennifer/Jared and many cousins, aunts and uncles. A private family Mass will be held and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for all to attend. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Family requests memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home, 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104. 651-631-2727