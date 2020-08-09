Tony KADLEC

Longtime Little Canada Resident Age 84, passed away on August 8, 2020 Preceded in death by wives, Kathleen & LaVina; and daughter, Lynette. Survived by wife, Lois; children, Cheryl (Allan) Tincher, Sandy (Jim) Mevissen, Woodlyn Green, Dan, John (Heather); step-children, Rebecca (Chad) Prinsen & Randy (Patty) Runyon; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Public visitation 3-6 PM Tuesday, August 11 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. The funeral service followed by interment at Oakland Cemetery will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550