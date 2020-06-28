Died peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2020. Born as Cornelius Francis on July 5, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, he was the youngest of seven children born to Martin Kilroy and Catherine Marrin Kilroy. At age 10, the family moved to Duluth, MN where he lived until attending St. John's University and then joining the Dominican Order, where he was given the religious name Antoninus. He was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood on June 3, 1961 in Dubuque, Iowa. His first assignment was at St. Dominic's Church in New Orleans, LA, followed by assignments in the Minneapolis area. A dynamic preacher and a compassionate confessor, Fr. Tony's enthusiasm for life was contagious and his generosity legendary. His desire for spreading joy by asking the question, "Do you know how wonderful you are?" remains a constant reminder of God's love for us. A Mass and celebration of life will be live streamed on The Church of St. Albert the Great's Facebook page on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11am. The recording of the Mass will be available on St. Albert the Great's website, www.saintalbertthegreat.org. Memorials can be directed to The Church of Saint Albert the Great at 2836 33rd Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55406, the Priory of St. Albert the Great at 2833 32nd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406 or the charity of choice. Due to current health restrictions, a public celebration will be held at a later date. 651-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.