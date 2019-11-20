Home

Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Homes - Anoka
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
(763) 767-7373
Tracey JOHNSON
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home
13817 Jay St. NW
Andover, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home
13817 Jay St. NW
Andover, MN
Tracey Dee JOHNSON


1968 - 2019
Tracey Dee JOHNSON Obituary
Age 51, of Eveleth, MN Formerly of Twin Cities Born April 23, 1968. Passed November 12, 2019. Survived by fiancé Wayne Reimers, his daughter Nikoal and his mother Barbara Reimers all of Eveleth, MN; mother, Pat Johnson (Richard Lewis); father, Chuck Johnson (Mary); brother, Shannon Johnson (Janine Helmer); nephews, Aidan and Broderick Johnson; special "Grandma" to Gage Thomas and Landon; step-siblings, Don, Ed, Christy, Tammy, Andy, Richard, Anne, and Kimberly; many aunts and uncles; and friends from Eveleth and the Twin Cities. Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 11:00AM at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover, MN 55304, 763-767-7373. Visitation 10:00AM. Lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019
