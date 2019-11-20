|
|
Age 51, of Eveleth, MN Formerly of Twin Cities Born April 23, 1968. Passed November 12, 2019. Survived by fiancé Wayne Reimers, his daughter Nikoal and his mother Barbara Reimers all of Eveleth, MN; mother, Pat Johnson (Richard Lewis); father, Chuck Johnson (Mary); brother, Shannon Johnson (Janine Helmer); nephews, Aidan and Broderick Johnson; special "Grandma" to Gage Thomas and Landon; step-siblings, Don, Ed, Christy, Tammy, Andy, Richard, Anne, and Kimberly; many aunts and uncles; and friends from Eveleth and the Twin Cities. Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 11:00AM at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay St. NW, Andover, MN 55304, 763-767-7373. Visitation 10:00AM. Lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019