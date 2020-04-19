Tracey Lynn (Gallahue) EGAN
Age 60 , of Farmington originally from South Saint Paul Lost her battle with cancer on Friday 4/17/20. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Survived by her loving husband, Matt Egan, son Ryan Egan (Melissa)-Jackson, Weston; daughter, Katie Truesdell (Tony) - Jayden, Tessa, Caden, Andrew, daughter, Kelsey (Marty); brothers, Scott, Shannon (Chris), Mark, Shawn (Lisa), Kyle. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Beverly Gallahue; brother, Kevin; sister, Jody. Tracey was an employee at Trinity Care Center in Farmington MN where she loved all the people she worked with and cared for. She loved spending her free time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to meet and know her. Our angel has gained her wings. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
