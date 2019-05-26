|
(Siebenaler) In loving memory of Tracy M. Nordstrom (Siebenaler) who passed away at the age of 50 on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Tracy was a dedicated wife, mother, friend and most importantly, a very proud Grandma. She dedicated her life to her family and provided stability to everyone she touched. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Timothy; daughter Jessica; son Timothy Jr, son Daniel; sister Shannon; brother DJ, brother Joseph; and niece Brittany; 10 grandchildren; many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Colleen, father Duane, and sister Melissa. We will be having a celebration of life at the Legion, 1129 Arcade St. N., Saint Paul, MN, 55106 on Tuesday, May 28th from 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019