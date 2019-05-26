Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Legion
1129 Arcade St. N
Saint Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy NORDSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy M. NORDSTROM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tracy M. NORDSTROM Obituary
(Siebenaler) In loving memory of Tracy M. Nordstrom (Siebenaler) who passed away at the age of 50 on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Tracy was a dedicated wife, mother, friend and most importantly, a very proud Grandma. She dedicated her life to her family and provided stability to everyone she touched. She is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Timothy; daughter Jessica; son Timothy Jr, son Daniel; sister Shannon; brother DJ, brother Joseph; and niece Brittany; 10 grandchildren; many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Colleen, father Duane, and sister Melissa. We will be having a celebration of life at the Legion, 1129 Arcade St. N., Saint Paul, MN, 55106 on Tuesday, May 28th from 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.