Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
700 Wesley Lane
Mendota Heights, MN
Age 60, of Rosemount passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born May 15, 1958 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tracy is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol Jane (nee Lambert): son, Scott Joseph; daughter, Linds (Jake) Gibson; grandson, William: brothers, David (Julie) and Ronald (Sue); parents, Ronald and Juanita Morgan; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, March 30 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Lane, Mendota Heights, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Minneapolis. Klecatsky and Sons Eagan Chapel (651) 454-9488.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
