Died on April 8, 2020 At the age of 101 Preceded in death by his second wife Constance LaMotte Marier and first wife Emma LaCasse Marier and his son, John. Survived by his children Leo (Dottie), Vince (Christy), Camille Grant (Ralph), Greg (Cindy), Steve, Fran (Jaci), Jim; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by his stepchildren George (Kay), Jean Day, John (Olya), Jim (Jeanne), Gery (Terry), Greg, Janet Shefchik (Mark). Visitation: Monday, August 24th 4-7pm, Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake, MN 55110 Masks required. Private Mass of Resurrection and Interment. Mass will be live-streamed. Check Mueller Memorial for Live-stream information.