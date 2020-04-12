|
|
Age 101 of Hugo Hugo Feed Mill and Hardware owner Joe Marier passed away on April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his second wife Constance LaMotte Marier (2019), his first wife Emma LaCasse Marier (1979) and his son John (1956). He is survived by his children Leo (Dottie), Vince (Christy), Camille Grant (Ralph), Greg (Cindy), Steve, Fran (Jaci), Jim; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by his stepchildren George (Kay), Jean Day, John (Olya), Jim (Jeanne), Gery (Terry), Greg, Janet Shefchik (Mark). A WWII veteran, serving in the China Burma India Theater, he was a founding and past commander of Hugo Post 620 of the American Legion. He was a strong supporter of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was also Fire Chief and Mayor of Hugo. See mortuary website for life story and details. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020