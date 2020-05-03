Trenese Ann BROWN
On April 20, 2020, God in heaven called Trenese Brown home. She answered with open arms and passed away peacefully at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was born on October 4, 1954, in Aberdeen, Maryland processed in death to Joan and Donald Williams Sr. Trenese was married to Ronald Brown. She was a loving wife/mother and survived by her husband and children Francén (Antywone Sr.) B. Williams-Sanders, Givonn (Robert Sr.) M. Logan, Theodore C. Williams, nine grandchildren, eight siblings, and eighteen nieces and nephews. Due to social distancing, her celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Condolences, please visit https://www.gatheringus.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
