|
|
Tragically passed away on February 9, 2020 at age 28 Survived by parents, Terril & Lisa; loving girlfriend, Michelle Davidsavor; sister, Tara (Sam) Wirth; brother, Tevin (Katie); niece, Blake; grandmother, Gloria Tolzien; many loving family & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 14 at KING OF KINGS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2330 N. Dale St., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 5-8 PM Thursday and 10-11 AM Friday. Memorials preferred to Concordia Academy or the Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020