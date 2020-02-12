Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KING OF KINGS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2330 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
KING OF KINGS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2330 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
KING OF KINGS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2330 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Trent TOLZIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trent John TOLZIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trent John TOLZIEN Obituary
Tragically passed away on February 9, 2020 at age 28 Survived by parents, Terril & Lisa; loving girlfriend, Michelle Davidsavor; sister, Tara (Sam) Wirth; brother, Tevin (Katie); niece, Blake; grandmother, Gloria Tolzien; many loving family & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, February 14 at KING OF KINGS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2330 N. Dale St., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 5-8 PM Thursday and 10-11 AM Friday. Memorials preferred to Concordia Academy or the Humane Society. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -