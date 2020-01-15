Home

Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc
20 CEDAR STREET
Bronxville, NY 10708
(914) 337-6770
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc
20 CEDAR STREET
Bronxville, NY 10708
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc
20 CEDAR STREET
Bronxville, NY 10708
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Christ Church Bronxville
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Church
Bronxville, MN
View Map
1973 - 2020
Treva Foss THOMS Obituary
January 28, 1973 ~ January 9, 2020 Lost her battle with mental illness and depression on the afternoon of January 9, 2020, when she took her own life. This was a hard-fought battle that lasted nearly 40 years of her life but was particularly difficult over the last 6 months. Recently, Treva made sure to share this struggle publicly in case she could help someone else who was severely depressed. She leaves behind her husband of 24 years, Jason Thoms, their children Wilyem, Alekz, and Izaak, sister Cindy, and brothers Brett and Keith. She was preceded in death by her mother Gloria, her father John, her brother Brian, and her very dear sister Janelle. An incredible friend, wife, sister, mother, and mentor, Treva loved her family and friends deeply. She was passionate about her children and was filled with hope for them to the very end. She was a generous, kind, open, and genuine person. Treva had two degrees in Music from St. Olaf College, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She was an excellent Professor of Music and Voice who cared deeply for her students and especially helped her voice students find inner strength, stage presence, and confidence for singing and life. She lived to sing, and anyone who heard her voice was struck by its beauty and her deep purpose-filled music-making. The two highlights of her musical career were her CD Come Sunday and her performance at Carnegie Hall in June 2017. She was particularly proud of the fact that she was a Marathon Maniac, having run over 25 marathons, including 5 in one month! Calling Hours at the Fred H. McGrath & Son, Funeral Home, Bronxville between the hours of 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm Friday. Funeral services will be held at Christ Church Bronxville on Saturday, January 18 at 1pm. There will be a Pre-Service Recital at 12:30pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
