Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity Church-Unitarian
733 Portland Avenue
St. Paul, MN
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away at age 68 on March 13, 2019, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, one year after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Ellsworth; two daughters, Guinevere Ellsworth and Margaret Ellsworth; grandson, Elliot Rodriguez; and brother, Frank L. Green. She was a member of Unity Church-Unitarian, a Master Gardener for the Minnesota Horticultural Society and held a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Minnesota. She spent her 'one wild and precious life' with her hands in the soil, her reflections on art, music and literature and her heart filled with friends and family. Join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104. Parking lot is on the corner of Saint Albans and Portland Avenues, additional parking behind Obama Elementary School. Please send memorials to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul or Jazz88 KBEM, Attn: Membership; please note on the check that your donation is in honor of Trudie Ellsworth. Twin Cities Cremation 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
