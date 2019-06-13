|
Age 25 of White Bear Lake, MN Went to rest with the Lord on June 11, 2019. Survived by parents Brian and Sandra (Grengs) Peters, brothers Reid, Nate and Brice, daughters Tessa, Tayler and their mother Tina, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Visitation June 14 5:00– 7:00 pm, and Mass of Christian Burial June 15 11:00 am, both at Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN. Memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 13, 2019