Ursula SWEENEY
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Paul
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Paul
1915 - 2020
Ursula SWEENEY Obituary
Age 104, of St. Paul Passed on January 4th, 2020 Preceded by 6 siblings. Survived by a large family of nieces & nephews, greats, great-greats, and great-great-greats; other loving family and friends. Special thanks to long-time caregivers Judi & Dennis Underwood. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10th at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave. with Visitation one hour prior. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Memorials to the Cathedral of St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
